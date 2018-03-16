ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh boy finds strength to beat cancer through music

Tyler has found a new inspiration through music.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A fourth-grader at Walnut Creek Elementary has overcome the battle of a lifetime and learned to play violin along the way, thanks to the help of a local non-profit.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa was diagnosed with leukemia at four years old.

It was the toughest time of his mother's life.

"Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 4 and a half years old," his mother Kisua Butler-Figueroa said. "At that time when Tyler was diagnosed, we had just had our second son Adam. Adam was only three months old when we got the diagnosis. It was a shock."

Tyler is in remission now, after years of chemotherapy, but he lost his hair, switched schools, faced some bullying and had his dream of playing sports put to an end after he started his chemo treatment.

Now, he's found new inspiration in music.

Tyler has received free music lessons and a violin after discovering a local organization called Kidznotes.


He has started his own business and uploads his videos to YouTube. He even offers to play live events.

Tyler has no plans of giving up music after it gave him hope during tough times.

"I haven't gave up since I beat my leukemia," he said. "And I never gave up playing the violin."

If you'd like to see Tyler play live, his next performance will be at Heritage High School on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. for their international showcase.

If you'd like to contact Tyler to play for you, you can send his mother Kisua Butler-Figueroa an email



A GoFundMe account has been created to help Tyler save for college.
