Raleigh man wins over $650,000 in Cash 5 lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man took home the top prize in the Cash 5 drawing Tuesday.

Joshua Allen bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play Tuesday when he matched all five numbers, winning the $672,878 jackpot prize.

"I can use this money to put a down payment on a house," he told the NC Education Lottery.

Allen said he bought the ticket because his grandfather used to love playing Cash 5.

"It was always his favorite game over the years so I decided to play it because he did," he said.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Allen took home $472,303. He said in addition to looking for a house, he plans to pay off some student loans.

Another lucky person in Johnston County also took home a top prize in the Cash 5 lottery.

On Nov. 16, Bryan Caves of Willow Springs bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from Logan's Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks where he is the owner and bought the ticket from one of his cashiers.

Caves said he called his wife immediately to tell her the good news after he saw he won the $120,000 jackpot.

"She couldn't believe it so she drove to the store to double-check it," he told NC Education Lottery.

Caves said he only bought the Cash 5 ticket because he was hoping to win a prize in the November Bonus Cash promotion.

"I really just got it hoping to win one of the $500 prizes," he said.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $85,501. Caves said he plans to do some home repairs and pay off part of his mortgage.