Wake County Sheriff's Office looking for man involved in chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man involved in a chase in Raleigh Wednesday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Tryon Road and Yates Mill Pond Road.

Deputies said the man jumped from the vehicle and ran away.

ABC11 crew at the scene said deputies are searching the neighborhood around Dillard Drive, Jones Franklin Road, and Tryon Road

Deputies are asking residents to lock their doors and remain inside.