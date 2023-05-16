Raleigh child rushed to hospital when police respond to reported drowning at apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child had to be taken to the hospital after someone called 911 about a possible drowning.

The call came into police around 7:45 a.m. from Falls Creek Apartment Homes located on Evergreen Forest Way in northern Raleigh.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they focused their search on the main office, which has a swimming pool enclosed in a fence behind the building.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw crime scene taped wrapped around the building.

Raleigh Police Department said officers found a child drowning in the area. They grabbed the child and rushed them to the hospital.

The condition of the child has not been made public at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.