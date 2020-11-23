Society

Secret Santa Word Giveaway winners from the Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We now know who won the Secret Santa Word Giveaway during the 76th annual ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

Nearly 4,000 people entered the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 21 while watching the virtual parade.

CLICK HERE to watch the whole parade special. The special is also available on the ABC11 North Carolina app for your connected TV and will be throughout the holiday season so your family can enjoy the performances anytime.

Leroy H. of Raleigh is the grand prize winner. He will receive a 2-carat diamond pendant neckless from Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry.

Terri R. of Vass wins a complete professional Christmas light package from NCChristmasLights.com.

Robert N. of Cary wins an iPhone 12 Pro.

Christopher H. of Raleigh wins a DJ station from Disney's DCappella music group.

Annette A. of Clayton wins an animatronic "The Child" toy from Disney's The Mandalorian.

The following people win a $20 Spotify gift card and a DCappella music group CD: Crystal T., Allison T., Jann H., Amy G., Wendy W.

All of the winners will be contacted by the end of the day Nov. 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighparaderaleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper speaking Monday afternoon
Reverend disputes charges against him after Graham march
WEATHER: Sunny & breezy today
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Holly Springs unveils historical marker at former school for Black children
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
Show More
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on Hwy 70
George Floyd's sister launches foundation in honor of brother
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
More TOP STORIES News