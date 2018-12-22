Raleigh church heavily vandalized days before Christmas

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A Raleigh church congregation is being forced to clean up a huge mess after a person broke into the church and trashed the place.
The church, St. Andrews Presbyterian, was broken into and heavily vandalized.
Leaders at the church told ABC11 that someone came into the sanctuary and smashed tables and equipment. They even damaged the organ.
The building was also left littered with broken glass.
Currently, no arrests have been made. Check back for updates.