Personal Finance

Raleigh passes budget with increase in pay for first responders

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh passes budget with increase in pay for first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council adopted the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Monday afternoon.

The $1.14 billion budget includes a General Fund total operating budget of $590.4 million. The General Fund budget represents an 8.5 percent increase over last year.

The measure includes a two-cent property tax increase, raising the rate from 37.30 cents per $100 valuation to 39.30 cents per $100 valuation.

It also includes a raise for police officers and firefighters.

The budget increases their starting salaries by 19% -- or $15.19 an hour.

In a statement, the Raleigh Professional Firefighter's Association expressed its disappointment, saying the weight of the staffing and pay crisis won't be felt until it hits home to an elected official.

Critical staffers in the Emergency Communications Center will get pay adjustments as well.

All employees will receive a 2% cost of living adjustment, well below the current inflation rate of more than 8%. But the council voted itself a much larger percentage raise. For example, Mary-Ann Baldwin's compensation for her mayoral duties will rise from $25,792 to $36,511. The mayor pro tem position will receive $32,236, up from $21,548 and council members will get $29,848, up from $18,933 -- a hefty 57% raise.

Solid-waste services are also increasing by 25 cents per month.

The fiscal year starts July 1.

Read more about the budget here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighbudgetpay raisepolice officerfirefighterssalaryraleigh news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Are public safety departments prepared for summer spike in 911 calls?
NC state health plan must cover transgender treatments: Judge
Triple-digit heat has doctors urging precaution
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Raleigh company wants to release 100 cockroaches into your home
Wake County woman wins bronze medal in Special Olympics
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Show More
Topsail Island beach becoming part of NC Civil Rights Trail
How to celebrate Juneteenth in central North Carolina
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
More TOP STORIES News