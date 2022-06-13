Raleigh passes budget with increase in pay for first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council adopted the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Monday afternoon.
The $1.14 billion budget includes a General Fund total operating budget of $590.4 million. The General Fund budget represents an 8.5 percent increase over last year.
The measure includes a two-cent property tax increase, raising the rate from 37.30 cents per $100 valuation to 39.30 cents per $100 valuation.
It also includes a raise for police officers and firefighters.
The budget increases their starting salaries by 19% -- or $15.19 an hour.
In a statement, the Raleigh Professional Firefighter's Association expressed its disappointment, saying the weight of the staffing and pay crisis won't be felt until it hits home to an elected official.
Critical staffers in the Emergency Communications Center will get pay adjustments as well.
All employees will receive a 2% cost of living adjustment, well below the current inflation rate of more than 8%. But the council voted itself a much larger percentage raise. For example, Mary-Ann Baldwin's compensation for her mayoral duties will rise from $25,792 to $36,511. The mayor pro tem position will receive $32,236, up from $21,548 and council members will get $29,848, up from $18,933 -- a hefty 57% raise.
Solid-waste services are also increasing by 25 cents per month.
The fiscal year starts July 1.
Read more about the budget here.
