Raleigh City Council to consider making elections a non-partisan process in public hearing

The group will discuss changing the length of council terms, which would align Raleigh with other cities like Durham and Charlotte.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council is diving into two interesting items during Tuesday's city council meeting.

In a public hearing, the council will discuss possibly changing the length of council terms - from two years to four. This would align Raleigh with other cities like Durham and Charlotte.

The proposed plan would also stagger elections for members and make elections a non-partisan process.

The group is also holding a second public hearing on the idea of moving from eight people on the council to 11, including the mayor.

If approved, the changes would be implemented in 2026.

The council will also discuss renewing the contract of a private security firm that patrols downtown Raleigh. This program started in December near the GoRaleigh bus station and bus stops along Blount and Wilmington Streets.

The four-month contract is up, and a committee is recommending the council adopt a new three-year deal with further options for renewal.

Tuesday's city council meeting will start at 7 p.m.

