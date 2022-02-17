Emergency crews respond to Raleigh construction accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews have responded to a construction accident in the 1200 block of Kingwood Drive in Raleigh.The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday at what appeared to be a home under construction.Raleigh firefighters were at the scene. An ABC11 crew at the scene saw one person being lowered in a basket. One person was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.At least two people were tended to by first responders. There is no immediate word on the conditions of any of the workers.Several ambulances are at the scene.This is a developing story and will be updated.