Emergency crews respond to Raleigh construction accident

EMBED <>More Videos

Emergency crews respond to Raleigh construction accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews have responded to a construction accident in the 1200 block of Kingwood Drive in Raleigh.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday at what appeared to be a home under construction.

Raleigh firefighters were at the scene. An ABC11 crew at the scene saw one person being lowered in a basket. One person was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

At least two people were tended to by first responders. There is no immediate word on the conditions of any of the workers.

Several ambulances are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighconstruction accident
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper encourages end to mask mandates in NC
LATEST: Wayne County Schools goes full mask-optional
Teen falsely accused of making school threat, detained for 14 days
Brut, Sure sprays recalled due to presence of benzene
Putin will invade Ukraine within days, says Biden
Boat launched by US students lands in Norway 462 days later
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error
Show More
Trump, kids must testify in investigation of business practices: Judge
Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85
NC tax filing pushed back to end of February
Model estimates 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
2 injured when rental car crashes into tree in Chapel Hill
More TOP STORIES News