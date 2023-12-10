Raleigh police arrested and charged a man Saturday after one person was killed in a high-speed crash.

High-speed DWI crash kills passenger in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old man crashed his car, killing a person riding in the passenger seat.

It happened in Raleigh on Highwoods Boulevard at Atlantic Avenue at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Raleigh Police Department said Daniel Manzano was speeding in his silver Honda Pilot when he lost control, hit a concrete median and then slammed head-on into a tree.

The SUV then wrapped around the tree, killing passenger Victor Martinez, 24.

Manzano was arrested on charges of death by vehicle, driving while impaired, speeding and having a fake license plate.