RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have released more details about a fatal crash Saturday morning on Western Boulevard.Police said Sunday that Stephanie Yamel Kelly was behind the wheel when she ran off the road near Boylan Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., hit a tree and went down an embankment.Police said Kelly, of Raleigh, was seen driving erratically and entered a curve just past Boylan at an estimated 60 mph in the 45 mph zone when her car went off the road and struck the tree at full speed.She was pronounced dead at the scene.