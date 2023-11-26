Raleigh Police investigate after man shot and killed overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating an overnight homicide.

RPD said that the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Poole Road.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police identified the man as Lewis Crowder, 32.

RPD continues to investigate. No suspect information was released.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

