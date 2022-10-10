'Have a home escape plan': Raleigh fire department host event to kick off Fire Prevention Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a family-filled event on the perfect fall Sunday afternoon. Parents and children enjoyed food, games, and treats. But the fun outside fire station 11 in the Brentwood neighborhood came with a safety message for the community.

"Have a home escape plan for you and your family just in case you were to have a fire, "said Lt. Lemuel Hubbard, fire education coordinator for the City of Raleigh.

Hubbard said a home fire is the last thing anyone thinks will happen to them, and they're rarely prepared or know what to do when a smoke alarm sounds.

"In general, at school, we have a fire drill on a regular basis. At work, we have a fire drill on a regular basis. When was the last time you had a fire drill at home," continued Hubbard.

According to Hubbard, 30 percent of families experienced a family drill and 70 percent had not.

"We need to practice; we know what to do at work in school. But when that alarm goes off, we don't know what to do at home," He said.

Parents like Katy Parfitt said today is a reminder to have a plan and with their family.

"We have some fire alarms in our house. He knows where they are," said Parfitt pointing to her son. "Actually, just today he was asked what he should do in case of a fire."

This week kicks off the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. It comes after the National Fire Protection Association released a report that shows a 14-year high of home fire deaths.

On average, Hubbard said there are two fatal house fires a year in Raleigh. This year there have been three.

"I will say a contributing factor was not having working smoke alarms. So, it's super important to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home to wake you and your family up, just in case you have a fire," Hubbard said.