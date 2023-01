Firefighters extinguish fire at Raleigh building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters battled a large fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Raleigh.

It happened at a building on Logger Court just off Falls of Neuse Road. There's an apartment building and some office space in the area, but it's unclear where exactly the fire started.

Fire investigators have not released any other information about what happened.