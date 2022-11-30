Residents grow concerned as huge Raleigh recycling center fire keeps burning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are growing concerns and calls for action after a huge fire has been burning in Raleigh for five days.

Chopper 11 flew over the flames on the north side of I-540 on Tuesday night.

It's catching the attention of many drivers and people who live nearby.

The fire is burning at Wall Recycling. The landfill is on Gresham Lake Road near I-540 and Capital Boulevard.

How long will this fire continue to burn?

Nearby residents are dealing with the thick smoke that can be seen from miles away. There is also a potent smell and many are wondering how long will this fire continue to burn.

Five days after Raleigh firefighters first responded to the scene, excavators continued to push debris around in what appeared to be an effort to contain the fire.

In a report from fire officials, it details there was a large outside fire at the mulch yard where there have been multiple fires during the past year. It also points out that workers at the location were trying to control the fire and did not need assistance.

Fire officials described the debris burning as logs and stumps but people who live nearby aren't buying it and have several concerns ranging from air quality to the frequency in which these burns are happening.

"I don't know if it's just they let it burn out," said Raleigh resident Sheba Jones Curtis. "You know, just keep burning until it burns out or what happens? I really don't. Like I wonder how long that's going to burn and what exactly it is, you know? Is it something that can cause some long-term effects for us?"

Neighbors described a similar scene during the summer but not as large as this fire and not for as long.

ABC11 also stopped by nearby businesses that had to close their outdoor seating because of the smoke. We also reached out to Wall Recycling to get a clear answer on how long this fire is expected to burn.