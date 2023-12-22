New tradition raises money to deliver meals to Raleigh Firefighters on Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new tradition is underway to show gratitude to Raleigh first responders working this Christmas.

After the success of the Thanksgiving fundraiser and food delivery, the first annual Raleigh Firefighter's Holiday Meal is in the works.

A fundraiser goal of $2,500 is in the works to provide a catered holiday meal to be delivered to all Raleigh fire stations.

Organizers including the Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association said it's a way to continue giving thanks for all the sacrifices of our local first responders.

Many firefighters work 24-hour shifts away from family and friends.

All the meals will be delivered on Christmas Eve so the firefighters can enjoy the meal on Christmas Day.