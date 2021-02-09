hurricane isaias

9 Raleigh firefighters honored for saving brothers trapped in Bertie County tornado debris following Hurricane Isaias

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hurricane Isaias did extensive damage to the east coast in the summer of 2020 including areas in North Carolina.

The Department of North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars honored nine Raleigh firefighters Monday with lifesaving awards.

The first responders rescued two brothers after a tornado tore through Bertie County in August.

The brothers were trapped inside their mobile home after gusts from a strong tornado flipped it several times.

Two people were killed when the EF-3 twister destroyed a neighborhood in Windsor.

