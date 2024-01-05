Houses of worship in NC targeted in email including 2 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eyewitness News has learned at least 20 houses of worship across the state were targeted this week by an anonymous email.

The email claims someone put explosives in worship centers including two in Raleigh.

The FBI is investigating but will not say who was targeted.

"Congregants should be educated on 'If you see something, say something,'" said Oliver Muhammad, imam at the As Salaam Islamic Center of Raleigh. "Don't get too relaxed especially under these circumstances. As we say, watch as well as pray."

A synagogue in Davidson outside Charlotte was also targeted this week.

In October, the FBI arrested a man for threatening the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

"We have to do everything we can to responsibly protect our community and we will," said Eric Solomon, rabbi at Beth Meyer Synagogue in North Raleigh. "We're not going to give in to these terrorists frankly. Keep being proud and may that only continue."

His congregation wasn't one of the recipients of the email nor was the Southeast Raleigh mosque. Rabbi Solomon said his congregation has been on edge every day since the war started in the Middle East.

"In general though more people are coming to synagogue participating, identifying publicly," he said. "Our people have realized that shying away in the shadows is not going to work and that's not what America is about."

Oliver Muhammad is proposing an even loftier goal.

"Having a radical empathy for human beings," he said. "For the human person so that whatever decisions are made in government, in the home or in the school, that should be a principle we all should promote."