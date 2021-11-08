Raleigh leaf pickup begins Monday in some neighborhoods

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The green grass that once filled yards across the Triangle is being replaced by colorful leaves.If you're gathering your leaves up to dispose of them, Raleigh is starting leaf collection in certain zones throughout the city.Officials said Raleigh has 12 zones. Zone three will be the first to be picked up.for complete details about the pickup schedule.Towns ofandalready began their loose leaf pickup schedule. Fayetteville will pickup leaves packaged on the curb on November 22.Durham currently does not offer leaf pickup outside of normal yard waste collection.