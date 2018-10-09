SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a crash in Surf City over the weekend that left a woman dead and a toddler in critical condition.
Travis Luckinbill is facing more than a dozen charges, including driving while impaired, according to WWAY.
The crash happened on NC Highway 50 Saturday around 9:30 a.m.
Luckinbill's car reportedly crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of NC Highway 50, hitting Robin Blankenship's car head on.
WWAY reports Blankenship died from her injuries.
Her two-year-old son was critically injured.
Luckinbill's other charges included: Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle, Driving While Impaired, Careless and Reckless Driving, Driving after Consuming an Impairing Substance by Person Less Than 21 Years of Age, Driving Left of Center, Possession of Unfortified Wine by 19/20-Year-Old, Open Container of Malt Beverage, Possession of Fraudulent Identification Card, Possession of Schedule I (MDMA/Ecstasy), Possession of Schedule II (Adderall), Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts).