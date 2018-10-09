20-year-old Raleigh man charged in Surf City crash that killed woman, injured toddler

EMBED </>More Videos

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a crash in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a crash in Surf City over the weekend that left a woman dead and a toddler in critical condition.

Travis Luckinbill is facing more than a dozen charges, including driving while impaired, according to WWAY.

The crash happened on NC Highway 50 Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

Luckinbill's car reportedly crossed from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes of NC Highway 50, hitting Robin Blankenship's car head on.

WWAY reports Blankenship died from her injuries.

Her two-year-old son was critically injured.

Luckinbill's other charges included: Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle, Driving While Impaired, Careless and Reckless Driving, Driving after Consuming an Impairing Substance by Person Less Than 21 Years of Age, Driving Left of Center, Possession of Unfortified Wine by 19/20-Year-Old, Open Container of Malt Beverage, Possession of Fraudulent Identification Card, Possession of Schedule I (MDMA/Ecstasy), Possession of Schedule II (Adderall), Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax), Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiesNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 3 storm
Wake Schools relents, moves bus stop after gunfire nearby
Mom arrested after leaving children alone for more than 2 hours
Panthers' Julius Peppers visits Lumberton to tackle Hurricane Florence relief
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Troubleshooter resolves family's furniture frustrations
8 arrested in string of shootings near downtown Raleigh
Durham Police charge man with kidnapping, sex crimes with 14-year-old girl
Show More
Wake County students, parents plead for change to 'dangerous' intersection
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford nominated for UNC award
'Police activity' causes delays on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Patient caught after stealing ambulance outside UNC emergency room
More News