Raleigh man accused of killing girlfriend's 22-month-old child appears in court

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man charged with killing his girlfriend's one-year-old son appeared in court Monday, four days after the child's skull was fractured.

Michael Buchanan, 23, could spend the rest of his life in jail.

He is now being held without bond.

It happened at a North Raleigh townhouse complex, where neighbors have set up a memorial on the front steps.

According to court documents, the back of the 22-month-old's skull was fractured, causing a brain bleed.

Police were called Thursday by workers at WakeMed Children's Hospital to say child abuse was suspected.

The caller said the mother's boyfriend -- later identified as Buchanan -- was there with her and acting suspicious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusemurderchild deathRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Investigators detail 'unlawful' absentee ballot scheme in 9th district
Intoxicated man tried to make 8-year-old drive home, official says
Razor blades found under shopping cart handles in Siler City
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Police: Shooting at Glenwood Ave. parking garage started with argument
Seymour Johnson AFB worker accused of child sex crimes found dead in cell
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
Show More
6 undocumented immigrants tied to drug cartel, drug trafficking in NC
RTP announces $60M investment that will bring 200 jobs
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
Apex police arrest man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx
More News