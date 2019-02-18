A Raleigh man charged with killing his girlfriend's one-year-old son appeared in court Monday, four days after the child's skull was fractured.Michael Buchanan, 23, could spend the rest of his life in jail.He is now being held without bond.It happened at a North Raleigh townhouse complex, where neighbors have set up a memorial on the front steps.According to court documents, the back of the 22-month-old's skull was fractured, causing a brain bleed.Police were called Thursday by workers at WakeMed Children's Hospital to say child abuse was suspected.The caller said the mother's boyfriend -- later identified as Buchanan -- was there with her and acting suspicious.