Raleigh man accused of pleasuring self inside YMCA women's steam room

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is accused of going into a women's steam room at a YMCA and pleasuring himself in the presence of two women.

The incident happened at the end of March at the Alexander Family YMCA on Hillsborough Street.

Brandon Stringfield, 26, was arrested Tuesday.

It's his third indecent exposure charge in the last couple of years.

One of the victims told ABC11 she walked into the stream room and saw Stringfield naked and touching himself while standing over a woman who seemed to be sleeping.

YMCA of the Triangle said Stringfield was a member at the time but his membership has since been canceled. In a statement, the YMCA said: Protecting the safety of our members is always our top concern. Once we became aware of the incident, we notified local authorities and worked with them to identify the suspect. In addition, we canceled the alleged suspect's membership. Our staff members continually monitor all spaces in our facility. After this incident, staff at the Alexander Family YMCA reviewed procedures and were reminded of the importance of constant vigilance.

Stringfield is out of jail right now on bond.
