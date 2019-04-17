Raleigh man accused of pleasuring self inside YMCA women's steam room

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is accused of going into a women's steam room at a YMCA and pleasuring himself in the presence of two women.The incident happened at the end of March at the Alexander Family YMCA on Hillsborough Street.Brandon Stringfield, 26, was arrested Tuesday.It's his third indecent exposure charge in the last couple of years.One of the victims told ABC11 she walked into the stream room and saw Stringfield naked and touching himself while standing over a woman who seemed to be sleeping.YMCA of the Triangle said Stringfield was a member at the time but his membership has since been canceled. In a statement, the YMCA said:Stringfield is out of jail right now on bond.