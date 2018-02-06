Trooper: Raleigh man injured after crashing moped while driving drunk

A Raleigh man is in the hospital after he crashed his moped Tuesday morning. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is in the hospital after he crashed his moped Tuesday morning.

Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 12:45 a.m. on Tryon Road at Mid Pines Road.

Reports said 55-year-old Allen Ames, of Raleigh, was traveling east when he slid off of the road.

He was transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

Once Ames is released, he will be charged with driving while impaired.

Troopers said Ames was driving with a suspended license; however, a license is not required to operate a moped.

North Carolina law states: "A person who is at least 16 years old who is outfitted with a safety helmet may lawfully drive a moped on the public roadways in North Carolina without having a driver's license or automobile liability insurance."
