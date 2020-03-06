Man, woman stole $3,700 worth of merchandise at Goldsboro Dick's Sporting Goods: Police

Ayatolla Hannibal and Candis Dunn of Raleigh.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in custody after their suspected involvement in a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Goldsboro.

According to Goldsboro police, both suspects, identified as 20-year-old Ayatolla Hannibal of Raleigh and 37-year-old Candis Dunn of Raleigh, were seen grabbing more than $3,700 worth of merchandise and running out of the store into a getaway vehicle.

Hannibal was arrested by WakeMed Campus Police on February 17 on outstanding warrants and booked in the Wake County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Hannibal's first court appearance is February 20.

Dunn was arrested by the Wake County Sherriff's Office on outstanding warrants and booked in the Wake County Jail under a $12,000 secured bond.

Dunn's first court appearance is February 28.

The two suspects are charged with felony larceny, felony conspiracy, and felony possession of stolen property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsbororaleighcrimerobbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chatham Co. man tests positive for coronavirus after Italy visit
Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church
Bill Clinton addresses affair with Lewinsky in new documentary
The 411: Basketbrawl comes to an end
Harlem Globetrotters show off skills, spread message of love
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier celebrated for saving man's life
Equipping your medicine cabinet this flu season
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing an hour of sleep
More TOP STORIES News