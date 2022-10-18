Knightdale High plays postponed football game following recent mass shooting

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Under what would have been the Friday night lights, the Knightdale Knights hosted the Rolesville Rams on Monday evening in a postponed football game. The game was moved to Monday evening out of respect for the recent mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham community, not far from Knightdale's campus.

School officials announced late last week that the game would be moved to and played Monday.

"It's hard for me," said fan Jeff Valentine, "because when I was walking out to get into the bleachers, I was thinking what is going on in these kids' minds."

Valentine and his friend, Ernest Clayborn, decided to attend Monday evening's game out of support for the players and fans.

"If we stop our life and stop doing the things we would normally do, because of (the shooting), they win," said Clayborn. "My heart goes out to the victims. My heart goes out to the family of the kid that actually did the shooting. And so I'm glad we're doing what we're doing now."

Prior to the game, the PA announcer called for a moment of silence for all of the victims of the recent events.

"I'm glad that they are playing the game and I think that that's important. That life continues to go on," said Clayborn.

Valentine added: "If my son was playing out there, I'd encourage him to play."

Despite two Knightdale touchdowns in the first half, Rolesville was able to pull away and secure a 20-14 victory.

Many students declined to comment on the events of last week.

Homecoming festivities, which were to take place last Friday, will now be held on Oct. 28.