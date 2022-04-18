Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday's in-person Raleigh City Council meeting was moved to virtual out of an abundance of caution.
Baldwin, 65, said she has not experienced any symptoms. She is getting a second test to confirm the initial results.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the meeting may only have five council members present, which could make it difficult to take action on agenda items.
