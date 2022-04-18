Health & Fitness

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 12:30pm - April 18, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday's in-person Raleigh City Council meeting was moved to virtual out of an abundance of caution.

Baldwin, 65, said she has not experienced any symptoms. She is getting a second test to confirm the initial results.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the meeting may only have five council members present, which could make it difficult to take action on agenda items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighcoronaviruspoliticsraleigh news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Unthinkable tragedy': 22-year-old killed while working at food plant
Durham Mayor hints at theme for tonight's State of the City
Dry for a While!
FL rejects new math books, citing critical race theory among reasons
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Show More
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Local churches see some pews fill for Easter after pandemic pause
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Biden White House hatches plans for return of the Egg Roll
More TOP STORIES News