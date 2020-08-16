Wake Forest man killed in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Wake Forest man was killed in a multi-car crash in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Wayne Walker was driving south along Capital Boulevard near Stadium Drive when his vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle going north, according to a release. Walker died at the hospital. He was 73 years old.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.
