2 shot at Raleigh gathering overnight

BREAKING: Raleigh police investigating after two shot- one man found on Creech rd, the other walked into a nearby hospital. Both have non life threatening injuries. Investigation underway, but police think it could have happened at a gathering near Ferret Ct. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) July 20, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police believe two people were shot at a gathering Sunday night.Officer responded to Creech Road around 10:43 p.m. where they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Minutes later, officers reported to WakeMed regarding a man who walked in with a gunshot wound. That man's wound wasn't life-threatening.Police believe the shooting took place on the 2800 block of Ferret Court with one victim walking over to Creech Road and calling 911. Police are looking into potential suspects.An investigation is ongoing.