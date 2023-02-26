1 person in custody after hitting Raleigh police officer with car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a man Sunday after hitting an officer with his car while attempting to run.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of Wake Forest Road just after 6 a.m. When officers arrived they approached two people getting into a vehicle where they saw a gun inside. Officers said they attempted to take Christopher Ryan Pierce, 33, into custody when he assaulted an officer and drove away. According to police, one officer was hit by the vehicle. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

Pierce was taken into custody a short time later after a brief chase, police said. The other suspect got away on foot.

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm by felon, and possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 or anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

How safe is your neighborhood? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and trends over time.