Raleigh officer shot Wednesday is NC State graduate

Just finished speaking with Raleigh’s Mayor, who says she consciously wore blue today to support #BrothersInBlue and the officer who is now receiving care at @WakeMed. She tells me everyone is saddened. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Dh2mQB0cxf — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 10, 2019

#RPDUpdate : Both suspects have been charged in the shooting of our officer. #PrayForRPD — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 10, 2019

Cedric Kearney (left) & Antonio Fletcher (right)

A Raleigh police officer who was shot multiple times Wednesday night is out of surgery.According to records, Officer C.D. Ainsworth, with the Southwest District, was investigating a stolen vehicle call around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place when the shooting happened.Ainsworth earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from North Carolina State University. According to RPD's website, he aspired to serve with the Traffic Enforcement Unit.On Thursday morning, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued the following statement:On Thursday morning, Mayor Nancy McFarlane issued a statement about the shooting, saying:The shooting even had an effect on the community."It's sad because he was just doing his job," resident Jessica McClain told ABC11. "It's sad that with everything going on a lot of people don't have respect for law enforcement, so it's sad."Police arrested Cedric Kearney, 24, and Antonio Fletcher, 21, in connection with the incident The men are believed to have been in the car Ainsworth was investigating on Western Boulevard.Kearney is charged with attempted murder, assault of law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.Fletcher is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.The last time a Raleigh officer was shot in the line of duty was November 2016. That officer was injured by friendly fire."We are praying for the best outcome. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes," RPD said in a news release.