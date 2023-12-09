Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a person was hit on Lake Wheeler Road Friday evening.

According to the Ralegh Police Department, officers responded to calls about a crash involving a pedestrian just before 8 p.m. on Lake Wheeler Road and Good Street. When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Lake Wheeler Road is currently closed between Mercury Street and Goode St. while the crash is being investigated.

