Raleigh pedestrian killed, police charge driver with DWI

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Raleigh on Friday morning has been charged with Driving While Impaired.

Raleigh Police Department says the pedestrian died after the accident, which happened near the intersection of S. Saunders Street and Wilmington Street around 1 a.m. The man's identity hasn't been released.

The driver of the car was given a field sobriety test and was seen being escorted away in handcuffs. Fletcher Martin was charged with DWI.

The accident is still under investigation. The stretch of road has since reopened.

In Apex, a pedestrian was seriously hurt on Thursday night after being hit by three vehicles.
