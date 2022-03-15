Real Estate

North Hills high rise offers penthouses up to $14,000 monthly rent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In another sign of Raleigh's hot housing market, the latest skyrise in North Hills is offering a penthouse for more than $14,000 per month rent.

The 36-story building on Six Forks Road, The Eastern Residences at North Hills, will feature apartments ranging from studios to penthouses with the first units expected to be available in April.

The penthouses are expected to be ready by summer and include five floor plans ranging from more than $7,000 per month for a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath to more than $10,000 for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath. The largest penthouse with 2,286 square feet, three bedrooms, and three-and-a-half baths is listed for $14,125 a month rent.

Real estate agent Katherine Harrison with Raleigh Realty explained that there is a market for high-rent luxury penthouses in the Triangle.

"Fourteen thousand dollars a month mortgage payment is going to get you about a $3.5 million home," Harrison said. "In North Hills, right up the street, there are homes for sale for $3 million, and I don't think anyone is shocked at that price tag. So, if there is someone that can, you know, purchase that, there's someone that also is happy to spend that even on rent."

The Eastern Residences at North Hills offers many luxury amenities including an indoor and outdoor rooftop lounge and resort-style pool deck with integrated cabanas as well as full concierge services.
