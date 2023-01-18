Raleigh Police ACORNS program hopes to help with 911 calls in future

The Raleigh Police unit ACORNS was formed in June to connect with individuals in crisis and provide them with resources.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson gave an update to the city council on Tuesday about the police unit designed to help tackle concerns about homelessness and mental health issues.

It's called ACORNS, which stands for Addressing Crises Through Outreach, Referrals, Networking and Service.

The unit was formed in June to connect with individuals in crisis and provide them with resources.

Though the team does not respond to 911 calls, that's a goal for the future of the program.

"As long as it's not taking away from the care navigation that we're providing right now, when we have additional staff, we can actually be able to be dispatched to certain groups of calls," Raleigh Police Lt. Renae Lockhart told the council.

Right now, the unit responds to referrals for service. Its top request is for follow-up investigations after an overdose or mental health crisis.