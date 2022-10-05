Raleigh Police Department, other agencies meet with community on national 'Coffee with a Cop' day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers throughout the Triangle took some time this morning to have a cup of coffee and meet with members of the community.

"When we see crime rising we know that we cannot fight crime by ourselves. We've got to have the community involved in it. So opportunities like this presents itself to do that," said Chief Estella Patterson, Raleigh Police Department.

Wednesday was National Coffee with a Cop Day. It was a chance for officers to meet with the people they serve. Chief Patterson says it's a chance to keep moving the police and community relationship in the right direction.

"I really feel confident that we're back on the track now where we're seeing this great relationship between our community and our police department," she said.

In Raleigh, the Raleigh Police Department Foundation launched their initiative to raise money and resources for officers.

"We feel like the police are not appreciated enough. And it's our way of showing them the community is behind them," said Brenda Gibson, Raleigh Police Department Foundation chair.

Over in Durham, Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spent his morning meeting with people at Beyu Coffee.

"What I think people really want is fair and equitable policing. They want progressive policing and I think that's what we do here in Durham," he said.