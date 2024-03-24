Raleigh Police Department host free gun lock giveaway at Triangle Shooting Academy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is continuing its push to address youth gun violence.
RPD held a free gun lock giveaway on Saturday at the Triangle Shooting Academy.
The goal was to make sure families in Wake County know why it's important to store firearms securely, know how to do that and understand the legal consequences if they don't.
Earlier this week, the Wake County School Board passed a resolution on safe gun storage.
This comes amid a growing movement across the country for school boards.
The resolution cited a few statistics:
