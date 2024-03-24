Raleigh Police Department host free gun lock giveaway at Triangle Shooting Academy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is continuing its push to address youth gun violence.

RPD held a free gun lock giveaway on Saturday at the Triangle Shooting Academy.

The goal was to make sure families in Wake County know why it's important to store firearms securely, know how to do that and understand the legal consequences if they don't.

Earlier this week, the Wake County School Board passed a resolution on safe gun storage.

The resolution directs staffers in Wake County schools to "provide families with information and resources on the importance of secure gun storage."

This comes amid a growing movement across the country for school boards.

The resolution cited a few statistics:

1,200 children and teens die by gun suicide each year, most often using guns belonging to a family member

Every year, an average of 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. That's nearly one unintentional shooting per day, and more than 70 percent of these incidents take place inside a home

To learn more about the resources Wake County schools are providing to families, click here.