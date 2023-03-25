Raleigh police conduct death investigation after crash on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are conducting a death investigation Friday night after responding to a crash on I-40.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on I-40 eastbound near Wade Avenue and reportedly involved a pedestrian.

Police said it is still early in the investigation but it appears the crash involved one vehicle and resulted in the death of a man.

The eastbound travel lanes of Interstate 40 between Harrison Avenue and Wade Avenue are closed and drivers should seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.