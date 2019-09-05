RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two people were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said it happened in the 2700 block of Community Drive just after 1 p.m.
Vincente Arocho, 28, was declared dead at the scene. Jaquan Tyrone Dumas, 31, was taken to WakeMed where he died as a result of his injuries.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Raleigh police investigate after 2 men shot dead in middle of day
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News