Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall

Just got on scene of this incident at raleigh city hall. Spokesperson tells me 3 employees were evacuated and checked out after they were exposed to unknown substance. Substance deemed not hazardous. City hall back open.

Raleigh police are investigating after they received a report of a suspicious package at City Hall.Hazmat teams set up tents on the sidewalk outside the building.Police say as many as three people are being treated in the tents for possible exposure to an unknown substance that was in a package that was opened.This is a developing story, check back for updates.