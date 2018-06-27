Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall

Raleigh police are investigating a report of a suspicious package at City Hall. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC --
Raleigh police are investigating after they received a report of a suspicious package at City Hall.


Hazmat teams set up tents on the sidewalk outside the building.
Police say as many as three people are being treated in the tents for possible exposure to an unknown substance that was in a package that was opened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
