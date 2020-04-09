Raleigh Police investigate triple stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after three people were stabbed Thursday evening.

Raleigh Police were called out about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of a stabbing in the 900 block of Method Road near Western Boulevard.

The three victims were taken to WakeMed for treatment.



Police did not give details about the severity of the injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.
