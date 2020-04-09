Raleigh Police investigate triple stabbing

Just arrived on scene to large police presence outside laundromat and @dominos off western. Eyewitness tells me there was an altercation and someone got stabbed. Incident didn’t happen here he tells me but victim stumbled to this location. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/saR5Ozhn2q — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 9, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after three people were stabbed Thursday evening.Raleigh Police were called out about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of a stabbing in the 900 block of Method Road near Western Boulevard.The three victims were taken to WakeMed for treatment.Police did not give details about the severity of the injuries.The incident remains under investigation.