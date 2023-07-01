Teen charged with attempted murder of Raleigh officer after police chase

A 17-year-old who police say fired at an officer after running from a police pursuit is in custody and facing numerous charges.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile is in custody in connection with a police chase where the suspect jumped, ran and fired a gun at a Raleigh police officer.

Investigators have obtained a secure custody order charging the 17-year-old with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon on a law enforcement officer.

"I am proud of the hard work of our officers and detectives in apprehending this dangerous offender," said Raleigh Police Estella Patterson. "Anyone who has a willingness to fire a weapon at a law enforcement officer is a danger to the entire community. The events ... are an example of the dangers our officers face each day. Despite these dangers, our officers continue to police our community with courage, compassion, and integrity. I thank the community for their patience as we diligently investigated this case."

The ordeal began early Thursday morning just off Louisburg Road and Tapers Drive.

Police responded to the Domain Apartments with much of the investigation focused on a white Kia.

Raleigh Police Department said it was assisting State Highway Patrol with a chase when officers saw the suspect's car on Tapers Drive.

The driver eventually got out of the car and ran off with a Raleigh officer chasing after him.

The driver then pulled out a gun and shot it in the direction of the officer. The officer was not hit or injured, but the driver got away.

Wake County law enforcement agencies also dealt with another chase the same morning, In that case, multiple suspects were taken into custody when a stolen van crashed on I-440.