RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have announced an arrest in a homicide case from nearly a year ago.Thaddeus Devon Holmes, 47, has been charged with murder in connection with the May 3, 2018, homicide of 54-year-old Thomas Paul Koenigs.It happened in the 300 block of Haywood Street.Holmes is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.