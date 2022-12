Two taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station on Newbern Avenue, near Raleigh Boulevard.

The watch commander told ABC11 that two people were shot overnight during some type of dispute.

Both were taken to the hospital.

So far no one has been arrested.