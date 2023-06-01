Omar Abdullah was fired from the police department in October 2021.

City of Raleigh settles lawsuit in alleged drug scheme of former detective

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has agreed to pay three families a total of $350,000 in a lawsuit that contends a former Raleigh police detective framed more than a dozen young black men in a fake heroin scheme starting in November 2019.

This is the second lawsuit settled by the city that involved the former detective and confidential informant Dennis Williams.

The first lawsuit was settled for $2 million in September 2021 with 15 plaintiffs alleging Abdullah and others framed them on bogus drug charges.

A third lawsuit is still pending.