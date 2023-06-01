WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

City of Raleigh settles lawsuit in alleged drug scheme of former detective

WTVD logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 4:58PM
City of Raleigh agrees to pay families for fake drug busts
EMBED <>More Videos

Omar Abdullah was fired from the police department in October 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has agreed to pay three families a total of $350,000 in a lawsuit that contends a former Raleigh police detective framed more than a dozen young black men in a fake heroin scheme starting in November 2019.

Omar Abdullah was fired from the police department in October 2021.

This is the second lawsuit settled by the city that involved the former detective and confidential informant Dennis Williams.

The first lawsuit was settled for $2 million in September 2021 with 15 plaintiffs alleging Abdullah and others framed them on bogus drug charges.

A third lawsuit is still pending.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW