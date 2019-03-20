Raleigh police seek public's help finding man who touched students on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State University Police have issued a crime alert about a man making unwanted advances on students on the Raleigh campus.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Frederick and are seeking the public's help finding him.
According to police, Frederick touched students on the head, hands or feet in the area of Tompkins and Jordan Halls and D.H. Hill Library on March 18.
Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported that Raleigh police arrested Frederick last summer on similar charges after he allegedly put his hands around a woman's waist and kissed her shoulder and neck in the 100 block of East Davie Street.
If you have information about these or similar incidents or if you see Frederick, please contact University Police at 919-515-3000.
