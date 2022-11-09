Raleigh police seek help tracking down suspect linked to woman's shooting death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are requesting the public's help in finding a man suspected of a fatal shooting.

On Sunday, about 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Bragg Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the suspect, Stanley Lemont Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the scene on foot heading eastbound on Bragg Street.

Johnson is described as a Black man standing 5'6" and weighing 130 pounds. He is known to go by the alias "Tadpole."

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for text and email reporting options or call (919) 996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.