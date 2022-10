1 man shot at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was hurt after a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex.

Raleigh police say a shooting call came in around 1:19 a.m. Officers responded to the scene on Park Glen Drive.

One man was shot and later walked in to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police blocked off a large portion of the apartment complex to search for clues in the case. Multiple shell casings could be seen at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.