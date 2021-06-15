real estate development

Developers want to build two 40-story towers in Raleigh's Warehouse District

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Developers want to build two 40-story towers in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Developers have high expectations to build up a core part of downtown Raleigh.

Two new structures could stretch to 40 stories and if approved, could be the tallest buildings in downtown Raleigh.

ABC11 learned Tuesday city council wants the public to have a chance to weigh in on a new development coming to the city's Warehouse District.

One of the potential structures would land at the intersection of Hargett and Harrington Streets, the current site of Legends, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub.

It would be included in the redevelopment.

City Plat is the commercial real estate developer asking the city to rezone the location from a 12-story mixed-use destination to a tower up to 40 stories tall.

"I think it would be really cool," said Mariann Milla from Raleigh.

Some residents opposed to Raleigh's East End Market now give green light

As for the former News and Observer building on McDowell Street, a developer wants to transform the dead space into a 40-story mixed use development with condos, office space, restaurants and retail.

Developers are calling it The Nash, which sits adjacent to Nash Square.

It's where Heather Meehan likes to go to take in the sights on her lunch break.

"I would hate to have a 40-story building behind me blocking out the beauty of the blue sky, the trees and the greenery," Meehan said.

Luis from Raleigh is hoping the structures are an economic boost and safe on the environment.

"I feel like it will open up a lot of businesses and opportunities, which is something I think the community really needs," Luis said.

ABC11 spoke with a Aaron Lambert, the business manager at Whiskey Kitchen, which is across the street from the former N&O building.

Lambert said he hopes the developments will improve parking.

"We have customers calling every day; calling, 'Where can we park?' and I say, 'That's a good question,'" Lambert said.

Tuesday, City Council decided to let the public weigh in on City Plat's rezoning request, which is scheduled for July 6.

The city said it has not formally received a rezoning application from Nash developers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateraleighdowntown raleighreal estate developmentreal estatevacant buildingraleigh newsskyscraper
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
New developments raise bar for affordable housing, Durham mayor says
Durham council, planning commission at odds over 800-unit development
Residents fight hedge-fund purchase of Chapel Hill mobile home park
First, lumber shortages. Now, lumber thefts
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News