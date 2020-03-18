Raleigh Rescue Mission at capacity, worried about those who recently transitioned to independent living

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Rescue Mission is at full capacity with 120 residents. CEO John Luckett says the shelter suspended visitors and volunteers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"You would probably think of us as more of following protocol of a senior living facility trying to lock down those things," Luckett said.
While staff cares for those in long-term living at the shelter, Luckett says he worries about graduates of the program who recently transitioned out of the shelter into independent living.
"A lot of them have jobs in the hospitality industry, so, with those cutting back hours we want to make sure we talk to them over the phone to see what their needs are," Luckett said.
"If you get unemployed, is that enough to make ends meet? Because we don't know how long this is going to last," Luckett added.
Luckett says the Raleigh Rescue Mission continues to offer support to graduates but the organization is and will be dependent on community support to care for those in need. He is encouraging clients to take it one day at a time and stay calm.
"The temporary things landlords are doing and utilities are doing, I hope it lasts for months," Luckett said. "Because it's going to take a little time to get our clients back on their feet. But, we're going to be there to support them to help them not fall behind on payments because that's what led to homeless the first time."
The Raleigh Rescue Mission is in need of cash donations, diapers, hand sanitizer and cleaning products. They launched a peer to peer fundraiser element to allow individuals to set a goal for friends and family to donate.
