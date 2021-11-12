Final weekend of Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the last weekend for Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.The event gives everyone a chance to support their favorite places and maybe even discover some new favorites along the way.The event ends November 14, but until then participating restaurants are offering specials designed just for Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.for a list of the restaurants participating, and to look at what specials they have to offer.Each restaurant may have its own COVID-19 protocols. Please be sure to check and abide by posted regulations.